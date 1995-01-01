ron
RON - Leu romeno

The Leu romeno is the currency of Romênia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leu romeno exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Leu romeno rates and a currency converter.

Leu romeno Stats

NameLeu romeno
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

Leu romeno Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
Romênia

