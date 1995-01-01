ron
RON - Leu rumano

The Leu rumano is the currency of Rumania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leu rumano exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Leu rumano rates and a currency converter.

Leu rumano Stats

NameLeu rumano
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

Leu rumano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
Rumania

