RON - ルーマニアニューレウ

The ルーマニアニューレウ is the currency of ルーマニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ルーマニアニューレウ exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find ルーマニアニューレウ rates and a currency converter.

ルーマニアニューレウ Stats

Nameルーマニアニューレウ
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

ルーマニアニューレウ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
ルーマニア

