RON - Rumänsk leu

The Rumänsk leu is the currency of Rumänien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rumänsk leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Rumänsk leu rates and a currency converter.

Rumänsk leu Stats

NameRumänsk leu
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

Rumänsk leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
Rumänien

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07484
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,439
GBP / USD1,26901
USD / CHF0,903764
USD / CAD1,36719
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667039

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %