QAR - Katar-Riyal

The Katar-Riyal is the currency of Katar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Katar-Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Katar-Riyal rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Katar-Riyal
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Dirham
|Minor unit symbol
|Dirham
|Coins
|Freq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
|Central bank
|Qatar Central Bank
|Users
Katar
