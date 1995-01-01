qar
QAR - Katar-Riyal

The Katar-Riyal is the currency of Katar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Katar-Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Katar-Riyal rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Katar-Riyal Stats

NameKatar-Riyal
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

Katar-Riyal Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
Katar

Why are you interested in QAR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to QAR email updatesGet QAR rates on my phoneGet a QAR currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07409
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,482
GBP / USD1,26813
USD / CHF0,904411
USD / CAD1,36811
EUR / JPY173,447
AUD / USD0,666543

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %