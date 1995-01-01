qar
QAR - 卡塔尔里亚尔

The 卡塔尔里亚尔 is the currency of 卡塔尔. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 卡塔尔里亚尔 exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 卡塔尔里亚尔 rates and a currency converter.

卡塔尔里亚尔 Stats

Name卡塔尔里亚尔
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

卡塔尔里亚尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
卡塔尔

