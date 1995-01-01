QAR - 卡塔尔里亚尔

The 卡塔尔里亚尔 is the currency of 卡塔尔. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 卡塔尔里亚尔 exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR , and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 卡塔尔里亚尔 rates and a currency converter.