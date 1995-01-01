qar
QAR - カタールリアル

The カタールリアル is the currency of カタール. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カタールリアル exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find カタールリアル rates and a currency converter.

カタールリアル Stats

Nameカタールリアル
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

カタールリアル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
カタール

