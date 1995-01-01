qar
QAR - Qatarese rial

The Qatarese rial is the currency of Qatar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatarese rial exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Qatarese rial rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Qatarese rial Stats

NameQatarese rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

Qatarese rial Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
Qatar

Why are you interested in QAR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to QAR email updatesGet QAR rates on my phoneGet a QAR currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18070
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26912
USD / CHF0.903774
USD / CAD1.36724
EUR / JPY173.525
AUD / USD0.667059

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%