QAR - Qatarisk riyal

The Qatarisk riyal is the currency of Qatar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatarisk riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Qatarisk riyal rates and a currency converter.

Qatarisk riyal Stats

NameQatarisk riyal
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

Qatarisk riyal Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
Qatar

