QAR - Rial del Qatar

The Rial del Qatar is the currency of Qatar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial del Qatar exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial del Qatar rates and a currency converter.

Rial del Qatar Stats

NameRial del Qatar
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

Rial del Qatar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
Qatar

