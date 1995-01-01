qar
QAR - Riyal catarí

The Riyal catarí is the currency of Qatar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Riyal catarí exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Riyal catarí rates and a currency converter.

Riyal catarí Stats

NameRiyal catarí
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

Riyal catarí Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
Qatar

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18061
USD / JPY161,436
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903690
USD / CAD1,36732
EUR / JPY173,510
AUD / USD0,666995

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %