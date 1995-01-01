qar
QAR - 卡塔爾利雅

The 卡塔爾利雅 is the currency of 卡塔爾. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 卡塔爾利雅 exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 卡塔爾利雅 rates and a currency converter.

卡塔爾利雅 Stats

Name卡塔爾利雅
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

卡塔爾利雅 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
卡塔爾

