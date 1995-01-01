QAR - Rial do Qatar

The Rial do Qatar is the currency of Qatar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial do Qatar exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial do Qatar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Rial do Qatar
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Dirham
|Minor unit symbol
|Dirham
|Top QAR conversion
|QAR to USD
|Top QAR chart
|QAR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
|Central bank
|Qatar Central Bank
|Users
Qatar
Qatar
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to QAR email updatesGet QAR rates on my phoneGet a QAR currency data API for my business