qar
QAR - Rial do Qatar

The Rial do Qatar is the currency of Qatar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial do Qatar exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial do Qatar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Rial do Qatar Stats

NameRial do Qatar
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

Rial do Qatar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
Qatar

Why are you interested in QAR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to QAR email updatesGet QAR rates on my phoneGet a QAR currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07319
GBP / EUR1,18037
USD / JPY161,585
GBP / USD1,26676
USD / CHF0,904759
USD / CAD1,36981
EUR / JPY173,411
AUD / USD0,665704

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%