QAR - Rial qatari

The Rial qatari is the currency of Qatar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial qatari exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatar Riyal is QAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial qatari rates and a currency converter.

Rial qatari Stats

NameRial qatari
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top QAR conversionQAR to USD
Top QAR chartQAR to USD chart

Rial qatari Profile

CoinsFreq used: Dirham1, Dirham5, Dirham10, Dirham25, Dirham50
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankQatar Central Bank
Users
Qatar

