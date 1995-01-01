MVR - Malediven-Rufiyaa

The Malediven-Rufiyaa is the currency of Malediven. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malediven-Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Malediven-Rufiyaa rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Malediven-Rufiyaa
|Symbol
|Rufiyaa
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Laari
|Minor unit symbol
|Laari
|Top MVR conversion
|MVR to USD
|Top MVR chart
|MVR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
|Central bank
|Maldives Monetary Authority
|Users
Malediven
