MVR - Malediven-Rufiyaa

The Malediven-Rufiyaa is the currency of Malediven. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malediven-Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Malediven-Rufiyaa rates and a currency converter.

Malediven-Rufiyaa Stats

NameMalediven-Rufiyaa
SymbolRufiyaa
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

Malediven-Rufiyaa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
Bank notesFreq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
Malediven

