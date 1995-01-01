mvr
MVR - Maldivische rufiyaa

The Maldivische rufiyaa is the currency of Maldiven. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivische rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Maldivische rufiyaa rates and a currency converter.

Maldivische rufiyaa Stats

NameMaldivische rufiyaa
SymbolRufiyaa
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

Maldivische rufiyaa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
Bank notesFreq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
Maldiven

