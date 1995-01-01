mvr
MVR - Rufiyaa maldivien

The Rufiyaa maldivien is the currency of Maldives. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rufiyaa maldivien exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Rufiyaa maldivien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Rufiyaa maldivien Stats

NameRufiyaa maldivien
SymbolRufiyaa
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

Rufiyaa maldivien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
Bank notesFreq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
Maldives

Why are you interested in MVR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MVR email updatesGet MVR rates on my phoneGet a MVR currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26894
USD / CHF0,903680
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,513
AUD / USD0,666990

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %