MVR - 馬爾代夫羅非亞

The 馬爾代夫羅非亞 is the currency of 馬爾代夫（馬爾代夫群島）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬爾代夫羅非亞 exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find 馬爾代夫羅非亞 rates and a currency converter.

馬爾代夫羅非亞 Stats

Name馬爾代夫羅非亞
Symbol羅非亞
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

馬爾代夫羅非亞 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, 羅非亞1, 羅非亞2
Bank notesFreq used: 羅非亞5, 羅非亞10, 羅非亞20, 羅非亞50, 羅非亞100, 羅非亞200, 羅非亞500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
馬爾代夫（馬爾代夫群島）

