MVR - 馬爾代夫羅非亞

The 馬爾代夫羅非亞 is the currency of 馬爾代夫（馬爾代夫群島）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬爾代夫羅非亞 exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find 馬爾代夫羅非亞 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|馬爾代夫羅非亞
|Symbol
|羅非亞
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Laari
|Minor unit symbol
|Laari
|Top MVR conversion
|MVR to USD
|Top MVR chart
|MVR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, 羅非亞1, 羅非亞2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 羅非亞5, 羅非亞10, 羅非亞20, 羅非亞50, 羅非亞100, 羅非亞200, 羅非亞500
|Central bank
|Maldives Monetary Authority
|Users
馬爾代夫（馬爾代夫群島）
馬爾代夫（馬爾代夫群島）
