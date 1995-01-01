MVR - 馬爾代夫羅非亞

The 馬爾代夫羅非亞 is the currency of 馬爾代夫（馬爾代夫群島）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬爾代夫羅非亞 exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR , and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find 馬爾代夫羅非亞 rates and a currency converter.