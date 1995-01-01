MVR - الروفيا المالديفية

The الروفيا المالديفية is the currency of جزر المالديف. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروفيا المالديفية exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find الروفيا المالديفية rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الروفيا المالديفية
|Symbol
|روفيا
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Laari
|Minor unit symbol
|Laari
|Top MVR conversion
|MVR to USD
|Top MVR chart
|MVR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, روفيا1, روفيا2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: روفيا5, روفيا10, روفيا20, روفيا50, روفيا100, روفيا200, روفيا500
|Central bank
|Maldives Monetary Authority
|Users
جزر المالديف
جزر المالديف
