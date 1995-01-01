mvr
MVR - الروفيا المالديفية

The الروفيا المالديفية is the currency of جزر المالديف. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروفيا المالديفية exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find الروفيا المالديفية rates and a currency converter.

الروفيا المالديفية Stats

Nameالروفيا المالديفية
Symbolروفيا
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

الروفيا المالديفية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, روفيا1, روفيا2
Bank notesFreq used: روفيا5, روفيا10, روفيا20, روفيا50, روفيا100, روفيا200, روفيا500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
جزر المالديف

