MVR - モルディブ諸島ルフィア

The モルディブ諸島ルフィア is the currency of モルディブ諸島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モルディブ諸島ルフィア exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find モルディブ諸島ルフィア rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|モルディブ諸島ルフィア
|Symbol
|ルフィア
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Laari
|Minor unit symbol
|Laari
|Top MVR conversion
|MVR to USD
|Top MVR chart
|MVR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, ルフィア1, ルフィア2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ルフィア5, ルフィア10, ルフィア20, ルフィア50, ルフィア100, ルフィア200, ルフィア500
|Central bank
|Maldives Monetary Authority
|Users
モルディブ諸島
モルディブ諸島
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MVR email updatesGet MVR rates on my phoneGet a MVR currency data API for my business