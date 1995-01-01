mvr
MVR - モルディブ諸島ルフィア

The モルディブ諸島ルフィア is the currency of モルディブ諸島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モルディブ諸島ルフィア exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find モルディブ諸島ルフィア rates and a currency converter.

モルディブ諸島ルフィア Stats

Nameモルディブ諸島ルフィア
Symbolルフィア
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

モルディブ諸島ルフィア Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, ルフィア1, ルフィア2
Bank notesFreq used: ルフィア5, ルフィア10, ルフィア20, ルフィア50, ルフィア100, ルフィア200, ルフィア500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
モルディブ諸島

