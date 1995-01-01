mvr
MVR - Maldivisk rufiyaa

The Maldivisk rufiyaa is the currency of Maldiverna. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivisk rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Maldivisk rufiyaa rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Maldivisk rufiyaa Stats

NameMaldivisk rufiyaa
Symbolrufiyaa
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

Maldivisk rufiyaa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, rufiyaa1, rufiyaa2
Bank notesFreq used: rufiyaa5, rufiyaa10, rufiyaa20, rufiyaa50, rufiyaa100, rufiyaa200, rufiyaa500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
Maldiverna

Why are you interested in MVR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MVR email updatesGet MVR rates on my phoneGet a MVR currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18062
USD / JPY161,435
GBP / USD1,26892
USD / CHF0,903800
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,509
AUD / USD0,666901

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %