MVR - 马尔代夫拉菲亚

The 马尔代夫拉菲亚 is the currency of 马尔代夫（马尔代夫群岛）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 马尔代夫拉菲亚 exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find 马尔代夫拉菲亚 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|马尔代夫拉菲亚
|Symbol
|拉菲亚
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Laari
|Minor unit symbol
|Laari
|Top MVR conversion
|MVR to USD
|Top MVR chart
|MVR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, 拉菲亚1, 拉菲亚2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 拉菲亚5, 拉菲亚10, 拉菲亚20, 拉菲亚50, 拉菲亚100, 拉菲亚200, 拉菲亚500
|Central bank
|Maldives Monetary Authority
|Users
马尔代夫（马尔代夫群岛）
马尔代夫（马尔代夫群岛）
