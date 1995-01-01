mvr
MVR - 马尔代夫拉菲亚

The 马尔代夫拉菲亚 is the currency of 马尔代夫（马尔代夫群岛）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 马尔代夫拉菲亚 exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find 马尔代夫拉菲亚 rates and a currency converter.

马尔代夫拉菲亚 Stats

Name马尔代夫拉菲亚
Symbol拉菲亚
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

马尔代夫拉菲亚 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, 拉菲亚1, 拉菲亚2
Bank notesFreq used: 拉菲亚5, 拉菲亚10, 拉菲亚20, 拉菲亚50, 拉菲亚100, 拉菲亚200, 拉菲亚500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
马尔代夫（马尔代夫群岛）

