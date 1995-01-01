mvr
MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

The Maldivian Rufiyaa is the currency of Maldives (Maldive Islands). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Maldivian Rufiyaa rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Maldivian Rufiyaa Stats

NameMaldivian Rufiyaa
SymbolRufiyaa
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

Maldivian Rufiyaa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
Bank notesFreq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
Maldives (Maldive Islands)

Why are you interested in MVR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MVR email updatesGet MVR rates on my phoneGet a MVR currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07477
GBP / EUR1.18062
USD / JPY161.438
GBP / USD1.26890
USD / CHF0.903621
USD / CAD1.36733
EUR / JPY173.509
AUD / USD0.666968

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%