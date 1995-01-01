MVR - Rufiyaa delle Maldive

The Rufiyaa delle Maldive is the currency of Maldive (isole Maldive). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rufiyaa delle Maldive exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR , and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Rufiyaa delle Maldive rates and a currency converter.