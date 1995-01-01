mvr
MVR - Rufiyaa delle Maldive

The Rufiyaa delle Maldive is the currency of Maldive (isole Maldive). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rufiyaa delle Maldive exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Rufiyaa delle Maldive rates and a currency converter.

Rufiyaa delle Maldive Stats

NameRufiyaa delle Maldive
SymbolRufiyaa
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

Rufiyaa delle Maldive Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
Bank notesFreq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
Maldive (isole Maldive)

