MVR - Rufiyaa maldiva

The Rufiyaa maldiva is the currency of Maldivas (Islas Maldivas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rufiyaa maldiva exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Rufiyaa maldiva rates and a currency converter.

Rufiyaa maldiva Stats

NameRufiyaa maldiva
SymbolRufiyaa
Minor unit1/100 = Laari
Minor unit symbolLaari
Top MVR conversionMVR to USD
Top MVR chartMVR to USD chart

Rufiyaa maldiva Profile

CoinsFreq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
Bank notesFreq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
Central bankMaldives Monetary Authority
Users
Maldivas (Islas Maldivas)

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07342
GBP / EUR1,18015
USD / JPY161,579
GBP / USD1,26679
USD / CHF0,904757
USD / CAD1,36897
EUR / JPY173,442
AUD / USD0,666022

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %