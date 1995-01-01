MVR - Rufiyaa maldiva

The Rufiyaa maldiva is the currency of Maldivas (Islas Maldivas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rufiyaa maldiva exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldives (Maldive Islands) Rufiyaa is MVR, and the currency symbol is Rf. Below, you'll find Rufiyaa maldiva rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Rufiyaa maldiva
|Symbol
|Rufiyaa
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Laari
|Minor unit symbol
|Laari
|Top MVR conversion
|MVR to USD
|Top MVR chart
|MVR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Laari1, Laari5, Laari10, Laari25, Laari50, Rufiyaa1, Rufiyaa2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Rufiyaa5, Rufiyaa10, Rufiyaa20, Rufiyaa50, Rufiyaa100, Rufiyaa200, Rufiyaa500
|Central bank
|Maldives Monetary Authority
|Users
Maldivas (Islas Maldivas)
Maldivas (Islas Maldivas)
