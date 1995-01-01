mkd
MKD - Mazedonischer Denar

The Mazedonischer Denar is the currency of Mazedonien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mazedonischer Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find Mazedonischer Denar rates and a currency converter.

Mazedonischer Denar Stats

NameMazedonischer Denar
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

Mazedonischer Denar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
Mazedonien

