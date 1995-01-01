mkd
MKD - Macedonische denar

The Macedonische denar is the currency of Macedonië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonische denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find Macedonische denar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Macedonische denar Stats

NameMacedonische denar
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

Macedonische denar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
Macedonië

Why are you interested in MKD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MKD email updatesGet MKD rates on my phoneGet a MKD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07490
GBP / EUR1.18071
USD / JPY161.438
GBP / USD1.26915
USD / CHF0.903757
USD / CAD1.36732
EUR / JPY173.529
AUD / USD0.667037

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%