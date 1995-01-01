mkd
MKD - Dinar macedônio

The Dinar macedônio is the currency of Macedônia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar macedônio exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find Dinar macedônio rates and a currency converter.

Dinar macedônio Stats

NameDinar macedônio
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

Dinar macedônio Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
Macedônia

