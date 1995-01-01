mkd
MKD - Dinaro macedone

The Dinaro macedone is the currency of Macedonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinaro macedone exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find Dinaro macedone rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dinaro macedone Stats

NameDinaro macedone
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

Dinaro macedone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
Macedonia

Why are you interested in MKD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MKD email updatesGet MKD rates on my phoneGet a MKD currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07480
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,449
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903689
USD / CAD1,36737
EUR / JPY173,525
AUD / USD0,667002

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%