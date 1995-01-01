mkd
MKD - Dinar macedonio

The Dinar macedonio is the currency of Macedonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar macedonio exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find Dinar macedonio rates and a currency converter.

Dinar macedonio Stats

NameDinar macedonio
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

Dinar macedonio Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
Macedonia

