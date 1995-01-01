mkd
MKD - Dinar macédonien

The Dinar macédonien is the currency of Macédoine du Nord. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar macédonien exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find Dinar macédonien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dinar macédonien Stats

NameDinar macédonien
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

Dinar macédonien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
Macédoine du Nord

Why are you interested in MKD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MKD email updatesGet MKD rates on my phoneGet a MKD currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07346
GBP / EUR1,18101
USD / JPY161,526
GBP / USD1,26777
USD / CHF0,904467
USD / CAD1,36937
EUR / JPY173,391
AUD / USD0,665676

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %