MKD - マケドニアディナール

The マケドニアディナール is the currency of マケドニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マケドニアディナール exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find マケドニアディナール rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|マケドニアディナール
|Symbol
|ден
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Deni
|Minor unit symbol
|Deni
|Top MKD conversion
|MKD to USD
|Top MKD chart
|MKD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
|Central bank
|National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
|Users
マケドニア
マケドニア
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MKD email updatesGet MKD rates on my phoneGet a MKD currency data API for my business