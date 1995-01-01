mkd
MKD - マケドニアディナール

The マケドニアディナール is the currency of マケドニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マケドニアディナール exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find マケドニアディナール rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

マケドニアディナール Stats

Nameマケドニアディナール
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

マケドニアディナール Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
マケドニア

Why are you interested in MKD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MKD email updatesGet MKD rates on my phoneGet a MKD currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07481
GBP / EUR1.18066
USD / JPY161.445
GBP / USD1.26898
USD / CHF0.903740
USD / CAD1.36735
EUR / JPY173.522
AUD / USD0.667026

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%