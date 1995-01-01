mkd
MKD - الدينار المقدوني

The الدينار المقدوني is the currency of مقدونيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار المقدوني exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find الدينار المقدوني rates and a currency converter.

الدينار المقدوني Stats

Nameالدينار المقدوني
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

الدينار المقدوني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
مقدونيا

