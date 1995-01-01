mkd
MKD - Makedonisk denar

The Makedonisk denar is the currency of Makedonien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Makedonisk denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find Makedonisk denar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Makedonisk denar Stats

NameMakedonisk denar
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

Makedonisk denar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
Makedonien

Why are you interested in MKD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MKD email updatesGet MKD rates on my phoneGet a MKD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,440
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903771
USD / CAD1,36731
EUR / JPY173,514
AUD / USD0,666917

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %