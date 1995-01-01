mkd
MKD - 马其顿第纳尔

The 马其顿第纳尔 is the currency of 马其顿. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 马其顿第纳尔 exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find 马其顿第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.

马其顿第纳尔 Stats

Name马其顿第纳尔
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

马其顿第纳尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
马其顿

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07479
GBP / EUR1.18063
USD / JPY161.433
GBP / USD1.26893
USD / CHF0.903810
USD / CAD1.36735
EUR / JPY173.506
AUD / USD0.666901

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%