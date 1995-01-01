mkd
MKD - 馬其頓第納爾

The 馬其頓第納爾 is the currency of 馬其頓. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬其頓第納爾 exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find 馬其頓第納爾 rates and a currency converter.

馬其頓第納爾 Stats

Name馬其頓第納爾
Symbolден
Minor unit1/100 = Deni
Minor unit symbolDeni
Top MKD conversionMKD to USD
Top MKD chartMKD to USD chart

馬其頓第納爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
Bank notesFreq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
Users
馬其頓

