MKD - 馬其頓第納爾

The 馬其頓第納爾 is the currency of 馬其頓. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬其頓第納爾 exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonia Denar is MKD, and the currency symbol is ден. Below, you'll find 馬其頓第納爾 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|馬其頓第納爾
|Symbol
|ден
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Deni
|Minor unit symbol
|Deni
|Coins
|Freq used: Deni50, ден1, ден2, ден5, ден10, ден50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ден10, ден50, ден100, ден500, ден1000, ден5000
|Central bank
|National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia
|Users
馬其頓
