LYD - Libyscher Dinar

The Libyscher Dinar is the currency of Libyen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyscher Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Libyscher Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Libyscher Dinar Stats

NameLibyscher Dinar
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

Libyscher Dinar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
Libyen

