LYD - Libysk dinar

The Libysk dinar is the currency of Libyen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libysk dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Libysk dinar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libysk dinar
|Symbol
|LD
|Minor unit
|1/1000 = Dirham
|Minor unit symbol
|Dirham
|Top LYD conversion
|LYD to USD
|Top LYD chart
|LYD to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Libya
|Users
Libyen
