LYD - Libysk dinar

The Libysk dinar is the currency of Libyen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libysk dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Libysk dinar rates and a currency converter.

Libysk dinar Stats

NameLibysk dinar
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

Libysk dinar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
Libyen

