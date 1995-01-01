lyd
LYD - Dinar libio

The Dinar libio is the currency of Libia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar libio exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Dinar libio rates and a currency converter.

Dinar libio Stats

NameDinar libio
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

Dinar libio Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
Libia

