lyd
LYD - 利比亞第納爾

The 利比亞第納爾 is the currency of 利比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 利比亞第納爾 exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find 利比亞第納爾 rates and a currency converter.

利比亞第納爾 Stats

Name利比亞第納爾
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

利比亞第納爾 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
利比亞

