lyd
LYD - リビアディナール

The リビアディナール is the currency of リビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular リビアディナール exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find リビアディナール rates and a currency converter.

リビアディナール Stats

Nameリビアディナール
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

リビアディナール Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
リビア

