LYD - الدينار الليبي

The الدينار الليبي is the currency of ليبيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار الليبي exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find الدينار الليبي rates and a currency converter.

الدينار الليبي Stats

Nameالدينار الليبي
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

الدينار الليبي Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
ليبيا

