lyd
LYD - 利比亚第纳尔

The 利比亚第纳尔 is the currency of 利比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 利比亚第纳尔 exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find 利比亚第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.

利比亚第纳尔 Stats

Name利比亚第纳尔
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

利比亚第纳尔 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
利比亚

