lyd
LYD - Libische dinar

The Libische dinar is the currency of Libië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libische dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Libische dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Libische dinar Stats

NameLibische dinar
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

Libische dinar Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
Libië

Why are you interested in LYD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LYD email updatesGet LYD rates on my phoneGet a LYD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07327
GBP / EUR1.18045
USD / JPY161.580
GBP / USD1.26695
USD / CHF0.904745
USD / CAD1.36981
EUR / JPY173.419
AUD / USD0.665649

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%