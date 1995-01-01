lyd
LYD - Dinaro libico

The Dinaro libico is the currency of Libia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinaro libico exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Dinaro libico rates and a currency converter.

Dinaro libico Stats

NameDinaro libico
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

Dinaro libico Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
Libia

