LYD - Dinar libyen

The Dinar libyen is the currency of Libye. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar libyen exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Dinar libyen rates and a currency converter.

Dinar libyen Stats

NameDinar libyen
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

Dinar libyen Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
Libye

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,490
GBP / USD1,26852
USD / CHF0,903845
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,532
AUD / USD0,666625

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %