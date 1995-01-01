lyd
LYD - Dinar líbio

The Dinar líbio is the currency of Líbia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar líbio exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libya Dinar is LYD, and the currency symbol is LD. Below, you'll find Dinar líbio rates and a currency converter.

Dinar líbio Stats

NameDinar líbio
SymbolLD
Minor unit1/1000 = Dirham
Minor unit symbolDirham
Top LYD conversionLYD to USD
Top LYD chartLYD to USD chart

Dinar líbio Profile

Bank notesFreq used: LD1, LD5, LD10, LD20, LD50
Central bankCentral Bank of Libya
Users
Líbia

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07484
GBP / EUR1,18046
USD / JPY161,436
GBP / USD1,26880
USD / CHF0,903683
USD / CAD1,36742
EUR / JPY173,518
AUD / USD0,666970

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%