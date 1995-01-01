kmf
KMF - Komoren-Franc

The Komoren-Franc is the currency of Komoren. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Komoren-Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Komoren-Franc rates and a currency converter.

Komoren-Franc Stats

NameKomoren-Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

Komoren-Franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc25, Franc50, Franc100
Bank notesFreq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
Komoren

