KMF - Komoren-Franc

The Komoren-Franc is the currency of Komoren. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Komoren-Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Komoren-Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Komoren-Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top KMF conversion
|KMF to USD
|Top KMF chart
|KMF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Franc25, Franc50, Franc100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale des Comores
|Users
Komoren
