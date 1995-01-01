kmf
KMF - Franco de las Comoras

The Franco de las Comoras is the currency of Comoras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco de las Comoras exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Franco de las Comoras rates and a currency converter.

Franco de las Comoras Stats

NameFranco de las Comoras
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

Franco de las Comoras Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franco25, Franco50, Franco100
Bank notesFreq used: Franco1, Franco2, Franco5, Franco10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
Comoras

