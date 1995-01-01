kmf
KMF - Franco delle Comore

The Franco delle Comore is the currency of Comore. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco delle Comore exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Franc is KMF, and the currency symbol is CF. Below, you'll find Franco delle Comore rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Franco delle Comore Stats

NameFranco delle Comore
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top KMF conversionKMF to USD
Top KMF chartKMF to USD chart

Franco delle Comore Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franco25, Franco50, Franco100
Bank notesFreq used: Franco1, Franco2, Franco5, Franco10
Central bankBanque Centrale des Comores
Users
Comore

Why are you interested in KMF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KMF email updatesGet KMF rates on my phoneGet a KMF currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,429
GBP / USD1,26847
USD / CHF0,903798
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,458
AUD / USD0,666673

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%